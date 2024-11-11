Firefighters Respond To Blaze At Yukon Duplex

Firefighters responded to a fire Monday morning at a duplex in Yukon, authorities say.

By: News 9

A home caught fire Monday morning in Yukon, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a duplex near Southwest 3rd Street and South Greengate Drive in Yukon.

Firefighters said the blaze was started by a lit cigarette dropped on a couch inside the garage of one of the residences.

There was a single occupant inside each of the two residences, and both were evacuated safely, according to OKCFD.