Firefighters Respond To Blaze At Yukon Duplex

Monday, November 11th 2024, 7:34 am
A home caught fire Monday morning in Yukon, firefighters say.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a duplex near Southwest 3rd Street and South Greengate Drive in Yukon.
Firefighters said the blaze was started by a lit cigarette dropped on a couch inside the garage of one of the residences.
There was a single occupant inside each of the two residences, and both were evacuated safely, according to OKCFD.
