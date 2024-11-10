Family Grieves After Oklahoma City Man Found Shot Dead In Del City Mechanic Shop

An Oklahoma City man was found shot dead in a Del City mechanic shop.

The family of an Oklahoma City man is grieving after he was found dead in a Del City mechanic shop Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened near South Bryant Avenue and Southeast 15th Street. Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a call about someone discovering a body inside a mechanic shop where the victim was working.

“He was found by someone who had come to this location,” said Maj. Brad Cowden of Del City police. “It was an acquaintance of the victim ... when our officers arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police confirmed the victim was shot. No arrests have been made, and officers have not released a suspect description. They added there is no public threat.

As the investigation continues, police are asking the victim’s family for any leads and are questioning residents in a nearby apartment complex to see if they heard or saw anything.

“There is this facility over here in the north that has surveillance video; 7-Eleven has surveillance video as well, and we will be looking into that,” Maj. Cowden said.

On scene, there was a large group of people mourning outside the police tape. Family members tell us the group included relatives and members of the car community, which the victim was a part of.

Police have yet to release the victim’s name, and the investigation is just getting underway.