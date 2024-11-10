1 Dead In Del City Shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in Del City according to the Del City Police Department.

By: News 9

Police say the shooting happened at an auto shop near South Bryant Avenue and Southeast 15th Street.

Police say the victim shot was an employee at the auto shop.

Police say multiple shots were fired at the location.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

"Our officers responded about 12:45 this afternoon on a report of a male had been shot. He was found by someone who had come to this location, when our officer arrived he was pronounced deceased at this scene," said Maj. Brad Cowden, with the Del City Police Department.

Drivers should avoid this area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.