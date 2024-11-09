EMSA Advancing EMT Training With Innovative Simulation Technology

The mannequin in this story arrived this week and EMSA will start training with it by the end of the month. EMSA will introduce this technology to its team in Tulsa.

First responders must prepare to help anyone at any time, even with obstacles and distractions in their way. EMSA has been training emergency medical technicians around the city without leaving their station.

“We can train safely, but also simulate the real world,” said Andrew Watson, simulation operation specialist with EMSA. “We have a three-sixty camera that allows us to go anywhere in the city.”

EMSA’s new prism simulation room tests their decision-making in realistic conditions. The room is equipped with video on the surrounding walls that create different scenes for EMTs and paramedics.

“You can see a truck coming by," said Watson, as he pointed at one of the four video walls. "This truck’s going to get louder and louder and show how hard it is to communicate with those added factors on scene."

EMSA’s new Guamard mannequin is an advanced technology that brings realistic medical scenarios.

“We actually can feel pulses,” Watson said.

The mannequin is practically alive — it simulates vital signs.

“From heart rate, blood pressure, respirations, even the CO-2,” Watson said.

This technology teaches EMTs to understand every injury and medical condition.

“We’re excited,” Watson said. “This mannequin does things that we have pretty much never dreamed of.”

Watson said this training increases the odds of their success when someone’s life depends on them.

“That way when they get to the real world, they’ve already done it before and it’s not doing it for the first time,” Watson said.

The mannequin in this story arrived this week and EMSA will start training with it by the end of the month. EMSA will introduce this technology to its team in Tulsa.