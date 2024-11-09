Norman Tops Bixby 31-20 In 6A-1 District 1 Matchup

Friday, November 8th 2024, 11:02 pm
Norman took an early lead and held off Bixby to secure a 31-20 victory in a crucial 6A-1 District 1 game Friday night.
The Tigers’ defense set the tone on Bixby’s opening drive, with Jaydon Spencer’s sack forcing a punt. Capitalizing on the defensive momentum, Kam Donald broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run, putting Norman up 7-0.
Bixby tried to answer but was stopped on fourth down by a strong Norman defense, which forced a turnover and kept the momentum with the Tigers. Norman held on through the second half to secure the 31-20 win, solidifying their position in the district standings.
November 8th, 2024
November 10th, 2024
November 10th, 2024
November 10th, 2024
November 10th, 2024
November 10th, 2024
November 10th, 2024