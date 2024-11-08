Thunder Open Longest Homestand Of Season Against Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to begin their longest homestand of the season on Friday night, hosting the Houston Rockets in the first of six consecutive home games.

Friday, November 8th 2024, 5:21 pm

By: News 9, Steve McGehee


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back home for their longest homestand of the season, kicking off a six-game stretch tonight against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m.

With a strong 7-1 record, the Thunder have only played three home games, spending most of the season on the road.

Despite a narrow two-point loss to the Denver Nuggets, players are focused on growth. Forward Jalen Williams noted the importance of learning from close games, saying it’s valuable for preparing for high-stakes matchups later in the season.

“It was great; we love situations like that where we can learn and get better,” Williams said.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
