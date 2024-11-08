Thunder Open Longest Homestand Of Season Against Rockets

Friday, November 8th 2024, 5:21 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder are back home for their longest homestand of the season, kicking off a six-game stretch tonight against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m.
With a strong 7-1 record, the Thunder have only played three home games, spending most of the season on the road.
Despite a narrow two-point loss to the Denver Nuggets, players are focused on growth. Forward Jalen Williams noted the importance of learning from close games, saying it’s valuable for preparing for high-stakes matchups later in the season.
“It was great; we love situations like that where we can learn and get better,” Williams said.
Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
November 8th, 2024
November 10th, 2024
November 10th, 2024
November 10th, 2024
November 10th, 2024
November 10th, 2024
November 10th, 2024