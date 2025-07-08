Indiana mayor to sport Thunder jersey at city council meeting

The mayor of Carmel, Indiana, will wear a Thunder jersey at an upcoming city council meeting. Here is the reason why.

Tuesday, July 8th 2025, 6:56 am

By: Christian Hans


CARMEL, Ind. -

Carmel, Indiana, Mayor Sue Finkham will wear a Thunder jersey during an upcoming city council meeting after losing a bet on the outcome of the NBA Finals.

Edmond Mayor Mark Nash made a friendly wager with Mayor Finkham, who represents the Indianapolis suburb of just over 100,000 people, before the NBA Finals series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indianapolis Pacers.

As part of the bet, the loser would be forced to wear a jersey belonging to the opposing team at a future city council meeting.

With the Thunder's win in Game 7, clinching the team's first NBA title, a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander jersey is now on the way to Finkham's office.
Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

