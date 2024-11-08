3 Charged In Connection To Deadly Mass Shootout At SW OKC Event Center

Three suspects were charged in connection to a deadly mass shootout at an event center in southwest Oklahoma City in October 2024.

The gunfire killed a teenager and injured more than a dozen others including the three accused shooters. The gunfire erupted during a Halloween party.

A 19-year-old was charged with the murder of 18-year-old Geraldo Sandoval. The two other accused shooters have been charged with intentionally shooting each other. Police said all three inflicted harm on innocent victims.

Chaos and gunfire erupted at Patty's Event Center near Southwest 59th Street and Agnew Avenue just after midnight on October 12. A nearby resident heard the commotion. John Qualm described the aftermath to News 9.

“Everybody just peeled out, man. Everybody just went in all different directions. They went this way and that way,” said Qualm. “I did hear the shots, and I did see the police running around.”

Police said Sandoval died at the scene and 14 partygoers were injured including suspects Thomas Santiago and Abraham Violante. Police later located the two men along with murder suspect Jaziel Ramos at local hospitals.

“It’s believed there were two groups of people that got into some sort of argument,” said Captain Valerie Littlejohn, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Investigators learned Santiago and Ramos were in an altercation with the murder victim outside the event center doors before shots were fired. Witnesses recalled seeing the suspects walk into the party and open fire. Security video identified Violante holding an assault rifle and opening fire on Santiago.

According to an arrest warrant, Violante initially claimed he was caught in the crossfire and denied having a weapon. Police said Violante could not deny he was involved after watching the security video during questioning. Violante claimed he fired the assault rifle at the other suspect in self-defense. He told investigators Santiago had a gun in his hoodie.

All three suspects were treated at the hospital for gunshot injuries and then booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.