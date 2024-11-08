Gov. Stitt Files Brief With U.S. Supreme Court In Support Of Religious Freedom And School Choice

Friday, Governor Kevin Stitt submitted an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board’s approval of St. Isidore, a Catholic school, as a charter school.

His brief argues that denying charter status based on religious affiliation infringes on First Amendment rights.

Stitt emphasized the value of religious charter schools for Oklahoma families, challenged the Attorney general's stance, and reaffirmed his commitment to protecting educational choice and religious freedom in Oklahoma.

The amicus brief reads, in part,

“Governor Stitt is committed to ensuring that all Oklahoma parents, regardless of religious affiliation, have access to a diverse array of high-quality schooling options that allow them to make choices based on what is best for their children… Governor Stitt is compelled to speak on behalf of Oklahomans through this Brief because the Oklahoma Attorney General has deprived them of a true advocate by launching this attack against their religious liberty and educational freedom.”