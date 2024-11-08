The Porch Visits Weatherford, Bridge Creek High Schools Ahead Of Friday Night Football Matchup

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to Weatherford and Bridge Creek ahead of the Friday night football matchup between the two high schools.

By: News 9

Students at Weatherford High School and Bridge Creek High School are gearing up for the football game between the two schools set for Friday night.

In the last game of the season, seniors at Bridge Creek say they are taking in the moment of playing for their school one last time.

"We just hung up our jerseys for being seniors, just hanging up one last time, dude, and one last ride," Ethan York said. "It means a lot. We've been putting in work for four years now, all of us, every single senior here, so it means everything to us."

Before players at Weatherford leave for the game, students at the school showed their support for the Eagles.

Among the many showing their support for Weatherford, Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Ethan Down sent a message to players at his former high school as they prepare for playoffs.

"Way to earn it y'all," Downs said. "I'm so excited for y'all, go kill it, play for each other."

