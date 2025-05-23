Governor Kevin Stitt handed $12.59 billion budget bill following senate approval

Oklahoma State Senate passes budget bill for fiscal year 2026. Here's the breakdown and what could change for Oklahomans.

Friday, May 23rd 2025, 4:54 am

By: Madelyn Fisher


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma State Senate voted 27 to 19 to pass the state's budget bill Thursday.

The budget now heads to the Governor’s Desk.

Highlights of the budget bill 

  1. Total of $12.59 billion for FY’26
  2. A 0.56% increase from FY’25
  3. Mostly flat budgets for state agencies, meaning they did not receive additional appropriations
  4. An income tax cut of .25%, which is expected to save the average Oklahoman $150 annually
  5. $5.76 billion for Education, a 2.84% increase from FY’25
  6. $34.17 million for Finance, a 2.84% decrease from FY’25
  7. $313.69 million for General Government, a 2.24% decrease from FY’25
  8. $860.52 million for Transportation, a 5.36% decrease from FY’25
  9. $2.32 billion for Public Health, a 4.32% increase from FY’25
  10. $975.44 million for Human Services, a 2.53% increase from FY’25
  11. $242.68 million for Natural Resources, a 22.73% decrease from FY’25
  12. $740.59 million for Public Safety, a 0.69% decrease from FY’25
  13. $287.20 million for Judiciary, a 4.82% increase from FY’25
  14. $1.06 billion for Miscellaneous, a 7.69% decrease from FY’25

Next steps for the budget bill

Governor Kevin Stitt has five legislative days to take action.
