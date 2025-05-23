Governor Kevin Stitt handed $12.59 billion budget bill following senate approval
Oklahoma State Senate passes budget bill for fiscal year 2026. Here's the breakdown and what could change for Oklahomans.
Friday, May 23rd 2025, 4:54 am
By:
Madelyn Fisher
OKLAHOMA CITY -
The Oklahoma State Senate voted 27 to 19 to pass the state's budget bill Thursday.
The budget now heads to the Governor’s Desk.
Highlights of the budget bill
- Total of $12.59 billion for FY’26
- A 0.56% increase from FY’25
- Mostly flat budgets for state agencies, meaning they did not receive additional appropriations
- An income tax cut of .25%, which is expected to save the average Oklahoman $150 annually
- $5.76 billion for Education, a 2.84% increase from FY’25
- $34.17 million for Finance, a 2.84% decrease from FY’25
- $313.69 million for General Government, a 2.24% decrease from FY’25
- $860.52 million for Transportation, a 5.36% decrease from FY’25
- $2.32 billion for Public Health, a 4.32% increase from FY’25
- $975.44 million for Human Services, a 2.53% increase from FY’25
- $242.68 million for Natural Resources, a 22.73% decrease from FY’25
- $740.59 million for Public Safety, a 0.69% decrease from FY’25
- $287.20 million for Judiciary, a 4.82% increase from FY’25
- $1.06 billion for Miscellaneous, a 7.69% decrease from FY’25
Next steps for the budget bill
Governor Kevin Stitt has five legislative days to take action.