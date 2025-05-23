Governor Kevin Stitt handed $12.59 billion budget bill following senate approval

Oklahoma State Senate passes budget bill for fiscal year 2026. Here's the breakdown and what could change for Oklahomans.

By: Madelyn Fisher

-

The Oklahoma State Senate voted 27 to 19 to pass the state's budget bill Thursday.

The budget now heads to the Governor’s Desk.

Highlights of the budget bill

Total of $12.59 billion for FY’26 A 0.56% increase from FY’25 Mostly flat budgets for state agencies, meaning they did not receive additional appropriations An income tax cut of .25%, which is expected to save the average Oklahoman $150 annually $5.76 billion for Education, a 2.84% increase from FY’25 $34.17 million for Finance, a 2.84% decrease from FY’25 $313.69 million for General Government, a 2.24% decrease from FY’25 $860.52 million for Transportation, a 5.36% decrease from FY’25 $2.32 billion for Public Health, a 4.32% increase from FY’25 $975.44 million for Human Services, a 2.53% increase from FY’25 $242.68 million for Natural Resources, a 22.73% decrease from FY’25 $740.59 million for Public Safety, a 0.69% decrease from FY’25 $287.20 million for Judiciary, a 4.82% increase from FY’25 $1.06 billion for Miscellaneous, a 7.69% decrease from FY’25

Next steps for the budget bill

Governor Kevin Stitt has five legislative days to take action.