Southbound I-35 Reopened Near I-44 After Wreck

Southbound I-35 has been reopened after a wreck closed the highway near I-44 in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

By: News 9

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 have been reopened Friday morning after a wreck in the area closed off traffic in northeast Oklahoma City, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a semitruck became jack-knifed in the construction area near Interstate 44.

As a result, the southbound lanes of I-35 were closed while crews cleared the scene of the wreck.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.