Southbound I-35 Reopened Near I-44 After Wreck

Friday, November 8th 2024, 7:17 am
The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 have been reopened Friday morning after a wreck in the area closed off traffic in northeast Oklahoma City, authorities say.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a semitruck became jack-knifed in the construction area near Interstate 44.
As a result, the southbound lanes of I-35 were closed while crews cleared the scene of the wreck.
It is unknown if there were any injuries.
