Caddo County Sees One Of The Highest Rates Of Fatal Drug Overdoses Statewide

Caddo County had the third highest drug overdose death rate in the state from 2018-2022, the Oklahoma State Department of Health told News 9 on Thursday.

“Just like any other county, everybody’s got their drug problems,” said Undersheriff Tom Adkins.

While the problem hasn’t gone away, solutions have become more readily available, Caddo County Sheriff’s Office explained.

Kiowa Tribe member and resident Kandaniece Sadongei said she keeps Narcan with her at work.

“Yeah, just in case. People are overdosing. People are strung out on it. You see a lot of the street-walking and stuff."

Narcan is the drug that reverses opioid overdoses, said Undersheriff Tom Adkins.

“Our local tribes is the greatest asset we have. We have the Comanche tribe. They have their substance abuse and prevention resources. They also provide a lot of the people here that gets into our jail- if we notify them, they can help them get into rehab facilities,” Undersheriff Adkins shared.

Sadongei recommended that families of people with substance use disorders "keep telling them you love them because you never know when they might accidentally overdose."