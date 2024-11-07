Kick Off The Holiday Season In Oklahoma City: November Events

Oklahoma City offers a variety of festive events this November, from ice skating at the Devon Ice Rink to the Safari Lights at the Oklahoma City Zoo. Other highlights include holiday markets, train rides, and tree lightings throughout the city.

By: News 9

Safari Lights Pack Pint Run -

Where: Oklahoma City Zoo & Botanical Garden

When: 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 7, 2024

Join the OKC Zoo for an after-hours holiday run/walk through its 2024 Safari Lights. The 1.2-mile route is open to all abilities, and registration is $8. Proceeds benefit the Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) conservation initiative.

Mingle & Jingle - Porcelain Art Museum Open House

Where: Porcelain Art Museum

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9, 2024

Kick off the holiday season at the Porcelain Art Museum Open House on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy Santa visits, museum tours, painting demonstrations, treats, and shopping for hand-painted porcelain ornaments and gifts—admission is free.

OKC Zoo Safari Lights

Where: Oklahoma City Zoo & Botanical Garden

When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 9, 2024 - Jan. 1, 2025

OKC Zoo Safari Lights returns with all-new, larger-than-life light displays, running nightly from Nov. 9 through Jan. 1, 5:30–11 p.m., plus a special Sensory Friendly night on Nov. 8 from 6–10 p.m. Enjoy wildlife-themed light sculptures, animated displays, festive treats, and photo ops, with both drive-thru and walk-thru admission options available.

The Polar Express™ Train Ride

Where: Oklahoma Railway Museum

When: 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11, 2024 - Dec. 29, 2024

Experience the magic of The Polar Express™ Train Ride with a one-hour journey set to the movie’s soundtrack, where passengers will meet Santa and enjoy festive treats. During the trip, enjoy hot chocolate, caroling, and a reading of The Polar Express before receiving the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell – along with onboard entertainment and keepsake mementos. First Class passengers also receive a collectible ceramic mug.

Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival

Where: Bricktown

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12, 2024

Kick off the holiday season at the 23rd Annual Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival, presented by Heartland, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. This free, family-friendly event includes photos with Santa, face painting, holiday performances, and the lighting of the Bricktown Christmas Tree by Mayor David Holt at 6 p.m., with food, drinks, and festive activities throughout the evening.

Devon Ice Rink

Where: Myriad Botanical Gardens

When: 3 to 11 p.m. Nov. 15, 2024 - Feb. 2, 2025

The Devon Ice Rink returns for its 13th season at the Myriad Botanical Gardens in 2024, offering outdoor skating on 5,500 square feet of real ice, surrounded by sparkling holiday lights. Enjoy regular hours, special events, and holiday-themed skating nights, plus a grand opening on November 9 with performances, skating, food trucks, and appearances by Anna and Elsa.

Mistletoe Market

Where: Oklahoma City Convention Center

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 15, 2024 - Nov. 17, 2024

Mistletoe Market features a wide variety of unique merchandise from top vendors across Oklahoma and beyond. Find everything from clothing and gourmet foods to gifts, jewelry, and children’s items—all in one location. Tickets start at $8.

Red Earth TreeFest 2024

Where: Red Earth Art Center

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 15, 2024 - Dec. 27, 2024

Celebrate the holiday season with a Native twist at the 9th Annual Red Earth Treefest, running from Nov. 15 through Dec. 29 at the Red Earth Art Center in Downtown Oklahoma City. This free event features beautifully decorated trees showcasing handmade ornaments from Oklahoma Native Tribes and artisan gifts for holiday shopping.

Holiday River Parade

Where: RIVERSPORT Adventures

When: Opens at 5 p.m. Nov. 16, 2024

Kick off the holiday season at the 2024 RIVERSPORT Holiday River Parade on the Oklahoma River, featuring live entertainment, skiing elves, holiday boats, and festive fireworks. The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, with activities starting at 5 p.m., including reindeer games, a ski show, and a laser light show, all culminating in a spectacular fireworks display. Admission is free, with parking available for $10.

Mulled Wine Festival

Where: Remington Park Racing Casino

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16, 2024

Celebrate the holidays at the inaugural Mulled Wine Festival during the Extreme Holiday Showdown at Remington Park on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, starting at 5 p.m. Sample spiced wines from six Oklahoma wineries while enjoying live Thoroughbred racing, Christmas character races, and a Merry Market, with proceeds benefiting Remington Park Charities.

VIP tickets ($40) include early entry, charcuterie, tasting tickets, and a commemorative glass, while General Admission tickets ($25) offer access from 6 p.m., tasting tickets, and a commemorative glass.

EXTREME HOLIDAY SHOWDOWN

Where: Remington Park Racing Casino

When: Nov. 16, 2024

This festive event will feature a fun mix of live Thoroughbred races, special holiday character races, photo ops with Santa, reindeer, and the Express Ranch Clydesdales, as well as carolers, costume contests, and more.

Highlights include the Christmas Race with Santa, Elsa, and the Grinch, and the FURever Home Race featuring foster dogs in Christmas attire. Enjoy a Mulled Wine Festival and hot cocoa bar for adults and families, and enter the Holiday Costume Contest for a chance to win cash prizes. The event, which raises funds for Remington Park Charity partners, is free to attend with parking available.

'Tis the Season at Scissortail Park

Where: Scissortail Park

When: 2 to 7 p.m. daily Nov. 18, 2024 - Dec. 24, 2024

Celebrate the holiday season at Scissortail Park from Nov. 28 through Dec. 29, 2024, with festive activities including holiday lights, Santa visits, the 'Tis the Season Market & Concert, and a Menorah lighting celebration. Enjoy a variety of events such as Santa visits on Saturdays (Dec. 7, 14, 21), the A Country Christmas Holiday Market on Dec. 7, and a holiday movie screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Dec. 14, all set amidst the park’s beautiful holiday lights.

Chicken N Pickle "Holiday Hideaway" Pop-Up Cocktail Bar

Where: Chicken N Pickle

When: 4 to 10 p.m. Nov. 22, 2024 - Dec. 31, 2024

Experience a cozy, lodge-inspired holiday pop-up at Chicken N Pickle’s Holiday Hideaway, where festive cocktails, stunning summit views, and a warm atmosphere await. This 21+ pop-up features 11 specialty cocktails like the "Wake Up Frosty" and "Northern Lights," along with a selection of beer, wine, and other drinks, plus a charcuterie board and red pepper hummus dip for every reservation.

Classic Christmas at Remington Park

Where: Remington Park Racing Casino

When: 4 to 10 p.m. Nov. 22, 2024 - Dec. 27, 2024

Step into a world of holiday magic at Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas, debuting on November 22 and running through December 29, 2024, at Remington Park. This festive event, created by Enchant, features over 55,000 square feet of dazzling light displays, an ice skating rink, a snow slide, a holiday market, and live entertainment, plus a chance to visit Santa in his workshop for the perfect holiday photo.

Stockyards City Tree Lighting

Where: 200 Centennial Ave

When: 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 22, 2024

The Stockyards City Tree Lighting Ceremony is on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the corner of Agnew and Exchange, next to the Headin’ to Market statue. The evening will feature a performance by the Western Heights High School Choir, free hot chocolate, and a visit from Cowboy Santa for photos.

The Santa Market

Where: The Oklahoma State Fairgrounds

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22, 2024 - Nov. 23, 2024

Celebrate the holiday season at The Santa Market’s 15th Annual Craft Show on Nov. 22-23, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy free admission, free parking, and the opportunity for free photos with Santa, while shopping a wide variety of handcrafted items.

Lyric's A Christmas Carol

Where: Lyric Theatre

When: Nov. 23, 2024 - Dec 27, 2024

Join Ebenezer Scrooge on a magical journey through Christmas Past, Present, and Future in Lyric Theatre's spectacular production of Charles Dickens' classic. With stunning sets, sparkling costumes, and beloved characters, this holiday tradition will leave you filled with festive cheer.

Miracle at Social Capital

Where: Social Capital

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Nov. 24, 2024 - Dec. 29, 2024

Get into the holiday spirit at Miracle, a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar at Social Capital! From November 24 to December 30, enjoy festive cocktails, kitschy holiday décor, and a nostalgic atmosphere that feels like the best office party you've ever attended. Located at 517 S. Hudson Avenue in OKC, Miracle offers something for everyone, including hot cocoa for the kids, visits with Santa, movie nights, and more. Don’t miss this merry and bright pop-up bar during the holiday season!

Myriad and Bright

Where: Myriad Botanical Gardens & Crystal Bridge Conservatory

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 24, 2024 - Dec. 24, 2024

Celebrate the season at Myriad Botanical Gardens with extended hours at the Crystal Bridge Conservatory from November 29 to December 29, featuring light shows, live music, and Santa visits. Enjoy holiday fun with artisan markets, storytime with Ms. Claus, and special performances every Friday and Saturday evening.

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Where: Civic Center Music Hall

When: Nov. 25, 2024

Experience the wonder of the season at A Magical Cirque Christmas, a family-friendly variety show filled with awe-inspiring performances and festive holiday music. Enjoy a night of enchantment, nostalgia, and world-class entertainment that will leave everyone filled with holiday cheer.

ArtAfloatOKC's Caroling Cruises

Where: Bricktown Canal

When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29, 2024 - Dec. 20, 2024

Warm up this holiday season with a 45-minute musical boat tour on the Bricktown Canal, featuring themed performances by local artists from the Oklahoma Opry. Take in the festive lights and enjoy magical entertainment with friends and family on Thursday and Friday evenings from November 29 to December 20.

Christmas at Katiebug's

Where: Katiebug's Sips & Sweets

When: 12 to 6 p.m. Nov. 29, 2024 - Dec. 28, 2024

Step into a Hallmark movie at Katiebug’s Sips & Sweets this December, where you can indulge in signature hot chocolate with homemade marshmallows and freshly baked cookies. Ranked as the #2 Best Cookies in America by USA Today, Katiebug’s offers a festive winter wonderland experience with holiday treats, cookie kits, and gift boxes available at their cozy walk-up window, drive-thru, and holiday pop-up locations in Midtown.

Holiday Pop-Ups

Where: 399 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK

When: Nov. 29, 2024 - Dec. 22, 2024

Support local this holiday season at the Holiday Pop-Ups in Midtown, where you can shop unique gifts from rotating local vendors, enjoy treats from Katiebug’s Hot Chocolate and The Big Friendly, and buy your Christmas tree from the Bishop John Carroll lot. Running weekends from November 29 to December 22, 2024, the event also features live music, visits from Santa, and curbside wrapping paper from Curbside Chronicle—located at NW 10th & Hudson with free parking or streetcar access.

Holiday Artist Markets at Factory Obscura

Where: Factory Obscura

When: 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 - Dec. 14, 2024

Factory Obscura’s Annual Holiday Artist Markets return on Saturday, November 30, and Saturday, December 14, 2024, from 3-6 p.m. These markets showcase unique handmade gifts by local artists. Held alongside Automobile Alley’s Lights on Broadway, the event offers a perfect opportunity to shop local while enjoying holiday lights, performances, and seasonal treats.

Lights on Broadway

Where: Downtown OKC

When: 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 30, 2024 - Dec. 14, 2024

Cruise down historic Automobile Alley for the 9th annual Lights On Broadway event, returning for three Saturdays in 2024: November 30, December 7, and December 14. From 3-7 pm each Saturday, enjoy festive window displays, special promotions, family-friendly activities like live music and photos with Santa, and more throughout the district’s stunning light display.

Salvation Army Angel Tree

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program in Oklahoma City is accepting sponsors to provide Christmas gifts for children and families in need. Participants can "adopt" an angel by selecting a tag with a child’s wish list, then returning with the purchased gifts. This initiative, now a cherished holiday tradition, helps spread holiday joy to thousands of children across Oklahoma. To learn more and find participating locations, CLICK HERE.