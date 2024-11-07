Oklahoma City Opens Outreach Offices To Aid Tornado Recovery Efforts

The City of Oklahoma City is opening two tornado outreach offices on Thursday and Friday to provide resources and support for residents affected by the Nov. 3 tornadoes, with services including debris removal, contractor information, and social services.

By: News 9

The City of Oklahoma City is launching two tornado outreach offices on Thursday and Friday to provide resources and services to residents impacted by the EF-3 tornadoes that struck the area on Nov. 3.

The outreach centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 at two locations in the hardest-hit neighborhoods:

Harmony Christian Church, 7100 S Choctaw Road Windwood Free Will Baptist Church, 5300 SE 89th Street

The outreach offices are designed to help residents navigate rebuilding and access social services after the tornadoes, which caused significant damage across parts of southeast Oklahoma City.

Approximately 50 buildings were destroyed, 57 suffered major damage, and another 71 experienced minor damage.

In response, the outreach offices will provide residents with access to a range of services and information, including:

Fencing, demolition, and building permits Contractor information Debris removal and utilities guidance Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) assistance Information from the Oklahoma Insurance Department Consumer protection details from the Attorney General’s Office Services from the Oklahoma City-County Health Department Social Services

EMBARK will offer free transportation from the affected neighborhoods to the outreach centers as part of the effort.