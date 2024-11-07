Oklahoma City Opens Outreach Offices To Aid Tornado Recovery Efforts

Thursday, November 7th 2024, 6:47 am
The City of Oklahoma City is launching two tornado outreach offices on Thursday and Friday to provide resources and services to residents impacted by the EF-3 tornadoes that struck the area on Nov. 3.
The outreach centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 at two locations in the hardest-hit neighborhoods:
The outreach offices are designed to help residents navigate rebuilding and access social services after the tornadoes, which caused significant damage across parts of southeast Oklahoma City.
Approximately 50 buildings were destroyed, 57 suffered major damage, and another 71 experienced minor damage.
In response, the outreach offices will provide residents with access to a range of services and information, including:
EMBARK will offer free transportation from the affected neighborhoods to the outreach centers as part of the effort.
