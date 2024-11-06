Thunder Faces Off Against Nuggets, Hoping To Keep Perfect Record

The undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder face the short-handed Denver Nuggets tonight, aiming to extend their perfect start to the season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder return to Denver Wednesday for the third time in three weeks, taking on the Nuggets. Oklahoma City has been on a winning, with a record of 7-0, making them the only unbeaten team left in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, will be without two key starters: guard Jamal Murray and forward Aaron Gordon, who both played in the season opener against Oklahoma City. Their absence could pave the way for former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook to start against his former team.

For Oklahoma City, one of the season's early standouts has been Ousmane Dieng. The third-year forward has been confident and consistent, contributing on both ends of the floor. Dieng, who had two steals in Monday’s win, reflected on the team’s recent visits to Denver and the arrival of early snow in the city.

“Over the years, we’ve been lucky, I guess, with the Denver weather,” Dieng said. “Snow is usually not on the menu when OKC has played here, but it arrived last night and didn’t go away. Nothing bad from my vantage, not yet.”

With the Nuggets missing key pieces, they’ll face a formidable challenge against a Thunder squad known for its tough defense and potent offense.