Oklahomans Share Why They Vote

Voters reflected on the importance of exercising their right to vote, emphasizing civic duty and pride in shaping the future of the state.

As polling locations across Oklahoma closed, voters took a moment to reflect on the significance of their participation in the election.

News Nine’s Cameron Joyner spoke with voters as they exited the polls, asking them why they chose to vote. Despite their different perspectives, many shared a common sentiment: the importance of having their voices heard.

"I came out to exercise my right to vote," one voter said, while another emphasized the responsibility of participating, stating, "I vote in every election I can."

For others, casting a ballot was seen as a civic duty. "It's part of my civic duty. It's our civic duty to be involved in the process of picking our government," one voter remarked.

Several voters spoke about their pride in shaping Oklahoma's future. "I’m proud to help make decisions that will improve Oklahoma," another voter shared. "America is great because everyone has a voice, and we can disagree but still live together."

For some, voting was a particularly meaningful experience. "I lived here as a student for six years, so to actually be a resident and have my voice heard in the state I live in is awesome," one said.

As the polls closed and the election concluded, the sense of civic engagement was strong. "It's really exciting that people care, that there's a level of investment.," another voter said. "We have an opportunity to control what the future holds for us and our communities."