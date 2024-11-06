3 Okla. Supreme Court Justices Face Close Retention Battle

Three Oklahoma Supreme Court justices face unusually tight retention races, with significant campaign spending and potential implications for the court's balance if Gov. Stitt appoints replacements.

By: News 9

Three Oklahoma Supreme Court justices face unusually close retention races on Tuesday, a vote that has drawn heavy spending and ignited political debate.

Political analyst Scott Mitchell highlighted the unprecedented spending on these races, with over $3 million poured into ads and campaigns—often funded by "dark money" groups. Supporters of the justices have rallied, urging "yes" votes for retention, while ads encouraging "no" votes also appeared, reportedly reflecting some alignment with Gov. Kevin Stitt's stance. If the justices are not retained, Stitt would appoint replacements, potentially reshaping the court’s composition with an 8-1 Republican majority.

Mitchell noted that while the judicial selection process is complex, the political implications of these races are clear. The three justices up for retention were all appointed by Democratic governors, a factor that has intensified the race, with many voters considering whether they want the governor to make new appointments. With the close margins in early voting, Mitchell speculated that Oklahoma may be entering new political territory regarding judicial retention and influence on the state’s highest court.

Supporters and opponents of the justices are watching the results closely, aware that a shift in the court's makeup could have a significant impact on Oklahoma's judicial landscape.