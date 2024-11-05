Voters To Decide Who Fills Oklahoma Senate District 47 Seat

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will represent Oklahoma Senate District 47.

The seat was held for 13 years by Treat, but now is open due to term limits.

After an August runoff, the race is between retired U.S. Army Colonel Kelly Hines, the Republican candidate, and business owner Erin Brewer, the Democratic candidate.

Hines and Brewer previously met for a debate in October, where the two discussed their stances on issues affecting Oklahomans.

Where is Senate District 47?

Senate District 47 comprises an area including northwest Oklahoma City and Edmond.

The district consists of an area mostly bordered by Memorial Road to the south and Edmond Road/NW 177th Street Terrace to the north. The area's western body rests along County Line Road, and an area roughly following South Kelly Avenue in Edmond to the east.