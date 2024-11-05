Moore Mother Arrested As Police Search For Missing 5-Year-Old

A woman in Moore has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of her 5-year-old child, who police say was last seen in 2022.

By: News 9

A woman in Moore was arrested in relation to the disappearance of her 5-year-old daughter, police say.

According to court records, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services was sent to collect the 5-year-old daughter of Ashley Rowland in April, but could not locate the child.

Moore Police said the child has not been seen since 2022. Investigators said Rowland told them she gave the girl to a man who sold her meth and has not seen him since.

Rowland is now facing charges of child abandonment as investigators try to find the 5-year-old.

Police say they are unsure if the child is alive at this point.