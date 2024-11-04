Oklahoma Voters Gear Up For Election Day: What To Bring, Where To Go, And Rules To Follow

While a record number of voters participated in early and absentee voting this year, many will head to the polls on Tuesday. Here is what you need to know about in-person voting on Election Day.

By: News 9

Here is what you need to know about in-person voting on Election Day:

What do I need to bring to vote?

Oklahomans must provide a valid form of ID to vote.

Acceptable forms of ID include a voter identification card issued by the County Election Board, an Oklahoma driver's license, an Oklahoma ID card, a U.S. passport, a tribal ID, or a U.S. military ID.

Voters must ensure their identification includes their name, which should substantially match the name in the precinct registry, a photo, and an expiration date that extends beyond Election Day.

If voters cannot provide the required ID, they can still participate by voting with a provisional ballot and proving their identity through a signed affidavit.

Where do I vote?

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

In Oklahoma, if you vote on Election Day, you must vote at your assigned polling place for your ballot to count.

You can find your polling place by logging into the Oklahoma Voter Portal.

To access the Voter Portal, you will need your name and your date of birth.

Rules to Follow on Election Day

No Electioneering

Voters are advised not to wear or bring items that could be perceived as “electioneering” when heading to the polls. Electioneering refers to advocating for or against a candidate or issue on the ballot. It is prohibited to engage in electioneering within 300 feet of polling places or in-person absentee voting sites, as well as for individuals waiting in line to vote. Violating this rule can result in legal penalties.

No Posting In The Election Enclosure

You’re welcome to take a selfie or photograph your marked ballot, but be sure not to share it on social media or with anyone until you are outside of the election enclosure. The election enclosure is where voters check in, receive their ballots, and cast their votes. In Oklahoma, disclosing how you voted while still within the election enclosure is illegal.