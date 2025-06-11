NBA Finals Game 3: Thunder feel focused in Pacers territory

Away from home, the Thunder prepare for NBA Finals Game 3 in Indianapolis. Insights from on-the-ground Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee.

By: Steve McGehee, Victor Pozadas

-

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will be underway Wednesday night with the Thunder finding themselves in enemy territory within the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis. After a strong finish against the Pacers in Game 2, the Oklahoma City Thunder seem in a good position to continue their Finals run.

Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee explains how nice the weather has been for this away game, compared to the usual days of chilly winters the regular season brings.

"We caught up with the Thunder earlier today a the Shoot-around in the Fieldhouse," McGehee said. "The next two games are here, and the following in Oklahoma City. I asked Aaron Wiggins if two days off can be a benefit to adjust to the new surroundings."

"Obviously recovery is one of the things that can be beneficial," Thunder Guard Aaron Wiggins said. "You get shots up, and get a feel of the arena and everything. Most guys have played here before, obviously it's going to be a very different atmosphere."

Wiggins reassured McGehee that he tunes out the noise by focusing on the group, making sure they're prepared as a whole, lock in with the film, and continue the things they have been doing all season.

