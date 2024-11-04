Westbound I-44 Traffic Passing Normally Following NW Oklahoma City Crash

Traffic on westbound I-44 is moving by normally after a wreck near Northwest Expressway Monday morning in Oklahoma City.

Monday, November 4th 2024, 7:39 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Traffic on Interstate 44 is moving by normally Monday morning after a wreck in northwest Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a crash involving a single vehicle was blocking two to three lanes of westbound I-44 near Northwest Expressway.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, however the scene of the crash has since been cleared.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.
