Westbound I-44 Traffic Passing Normally Following NW Oklahoma City Crash

Monday, November 4th 2024, 7:39 am
Traffic on Interstate 44 is moving by normally Monday morning after a wreck in northwest Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a crash involving a single vehicle was blocking two to three lanes of westbound I-44 near Northwest Expressway.
The cause of the crash is not yet known, however the scene of the crash has since been cleared.
It is unknown if there are any injuries.
