Residents In SE Oklahoma City Recovering From Storm Damage

After severe storms moved into southeast Oklahoma City Sunday morning, residents are working to clear the damage and debris from their homes.

By: News 9

-

Residents in southeast Oklahoma City are clearing debris from their neighborhoods after severe storms swept through the area Sunday morning.

In the area near Southeast 89th Street and Sooner Road, several homes have been damaged, temporarily forcing the occupants to find another place to live.

Damage assessment teams say 39 structures have been damaged, 43 structures have sustained major damage, and 54 structures have sustained minor damage.

RELATED: DAMAGE REPORTS: Severe Storm Damage Reported In Oklahoma City Metro