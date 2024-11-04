Residents Near Harrah Begin Tornado Recovery

The residents of Harrah are beginning the process of recovery following a devastating tornado that tore through the area early Sunday morning.

The residents of Harrah are beginning the process of recovery following a devastating tornado that tore through the area early Sunday morning, leaving homes and structures in ruins. Northeast 50th and Harrow Road, near Horseshoe Lake, was hard-hit.

Sydney, a resident whose home suffered minimal damage, shared her story of survival. This is the second time her home has been struck by a tornado, with the first hit occurring in 1998.

"God's not through with us or with me. My husband says has passed, but he's not through with me, and I know what, she said. "And I mean, this is just, this is just a pickup. It will clean it up, and we'll keep going."

Volunteers, including children as young as 10, have been on the scene, using chainsaws to clear debris and assisting neighbors with recovery efforts. The Harrah Fire Department has set up a storm shelter at Russell Babb Elementary, and Harrah Church is accepting donations of basic necessities, including toiletries and warm clothing.

Those wishing to help can contact the Red Cross or other local organizations.