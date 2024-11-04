Tornadoes Destroy Dozens Of Buildings, Leave Thousands Without Power

Sunday's tornadoes left over 30 buildings destroyed and thousands without power.

By: News 9, Elizabeth Fitz

Damage reports show that Sunday’s tornadoes destroyed 39 structures, left 43 with major damage, and left more than 50 structures with minor damage.

In a press conference Sunday Mayor David Holt addressed the storms.

“I think it’s important to point out, this event is not necessarily over, yet. Everybody needs to continue to be weather aware in the hours to come,” said Holt. “We really want to also draw attention to the seriousness of the weather situation, which obviously it's November, and people aren't always thinking about severe weather in November.”

Over 14,000 customers are without power due to the storms.

In a statement, OG&E said they are working around the clock to restore power, and estimated wait times will be published when available.

To report damage, CLICK HERE.