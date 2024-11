OCFD Respond To SW OKC Commercial Fire

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in southwest Oklahoma City Saturday night.

By: News 9

Authorities say the fire is near Southwest 44th Street and South Sante Fe Avenue.

OCFD says the fire was started after a homeless person started a fire on a grill inside the building.

The roof of the building collapsed, according to OCFD.

Authorities say they are still working to put out a few hot spots.