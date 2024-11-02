Residents Grateful For Firefighters Following Lincoln County Wildfire

Residents in Lincoln County are expressing gratitude to God and local firefighters for their efforts in saving homes along Memorial Road and Highway 102 during a recent wildfire that burned an estimated 1,300 to 1,500 acres.

For neighbors Becky Loney and Cindi Cartwright, the night was terrifying.

Loney described the scene, saying it was “just a giant ball of fire; you could see all the cedars catching, and when they catch, they almost explode.”

Cartwright recounted how her family was evacuated, sharing, “He was able to get him, the German Shepherd, the parrot all in his company car and leave, and drove through fire on both sides of my driveway.”

Firefighters arrived in large numbers to combat the blaze.

“It was crazy, a lot of fire, just total chaos really," said Montana Burton with the Fallis Fire Department.

As firefighters staged their trucks at Loney’s home, she and Cartwright prayed for their safety.

“You know when something like this happens, all you think is my kids are out,” Loney said.

“We’ve been praying all week for the firemen because of these conditions,” Cartwright said.

Firefighters clipped fences — saving Cindi’s animals.

When she returned to her home on Wednesday, Cartwright was greeted by exhausted firefighters.

“A couple of firemen came just dragging up, just exhausted all over, and they came checking for hot spots. I don’t think they’ve been home yet,” she said.

Cartwright learned that a deputy had to seek shelter inside her home after being surrounded by fire but was rescued by firefighters.

"I can’t thank them. They spared us,” said Loney

“We have everything, we have all the people, all the animals, the whole house, and the barn, all of it. Praise God, praise God,” Cartwright said.