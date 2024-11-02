Crescent Family Salvaging Property From Wildfire

An Oklahoma family lost their nearly completed dream home to a wildfire in Kingfisher County this week, joining at least nine others affected by the disaster.

-

An Oklahoma family is one of at least 10 who lost their home in Kingfisher County this week because of a wildfire.

Cody McCarty and her husband moved to a 5-acre plot of land from Oklahoma City a couple of years ago. Since then, they've used mostly recycled or sustainable materials to build their dream home.

They said it was about 75% finished before it burned down this week.

"Even though it's small and not a whole lot, it's what we've always wanted and it's our home," McCarty said.

The couple were both at work when flames overtook their property. They raced home and were able to free their horse and chickens and save their cats and dogs.

"I feel like I've cried so much in the past three days, but most of it has been happy tears because all the people that want to help us and support us," McCarty said, giving a special shoutout to Nexus Animals which took in her horse. McCarty's husband works for Nexus Animals, an animal welfare organization, and she has also volunteered for the organization.

"When we heard that the fire destroyed their home, we jumped into action to help," said Nexus Animals CEO Rita Hoch. "We are here to be a resource not only for the animals but also for the people who love them and we will help however we can while they recover from this tragedy."

The McCartys had repurposed windows from Cody's childhood home for their new dream home. None of the original panes survived the fire.

"It was like a lush forest at first," she said. "And now it's just so desolate. And everything's burned and gone and it's almost like the end of the world. But, maybe, in a way, the beginning of a new world."

The family said the biggest challenge will be debris removal.

Damage from the wildfire does not meet the typical threshold of at least 200 homes destroyed to qualify for FEMA assistance, according to Oklahoma Emergency Management.

Family and friends have started a GoFundMe.