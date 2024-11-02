2 Injured In SW OKC Shooting

A southwest Oklahoma City shooting left two people injured Friday night.

By: News 9

Two people are injured following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City Friday night, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

OCPD says the shooting happened near Southwest 44th Street and South Douglas Avenue.

The two victims walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds following the shooting and are expected to be okay, according to OCPD.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from road rage.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.