Intersection Closed In NW Oklahoma City Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Cement Truck

The intersection of Northwest 122nd Street and Morgan Road in Oklahoma City has been closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

At least three vehicles were involved in a crash that has closed an intersection in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a cement truck is one of the vehicles involved in the wreck at the Northwest 122nd Street and North Morgan Road intersection.

The intersection has been closed as crews work to clear the scene of the wreck. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

