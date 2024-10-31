Voters Endure Long Lines On Second Day Of Early Voting For 2024 Election In Oklahoma County

Oklahomans are lining up across the state to vote early in the 2024 General Election.

As day two of early voting for the 2024 General Election continued, lines wrapped around polling places. Some voters say they waited in line for hours to cast their ballot.

Nearly 12,000 people in Oklahoma County cast their ballot in what many people told News 9, they believe is the most important election in their lifetime.

"I've waited in the line for Disneyland, and I can wait all day," said Mackenzie Guzman, an early voter.

Guzman says voting is worth the wait.

"I think it's really important for people my age to know what voting is in general and I think there's no better way to show it than voting early," she said.

Early voting began Wednesday and 1 in 15 registered voters are already casting their ballots. In Oklahoma, 162,000 Oklahomans sent in an absentee ballot or voted early.

82-year-old Thomas brought a chair to stay in the long lines.

"This is probably the most important vote I've ever cast," he said. I'm 82 years old you never know if I need a rest …"

In Oklahoma County, early voting is available at two locations — on Lincoln Boulevard and at the MAC Center in Edmond. Staff at polling places say to make sure you have your ID when coming to vote.