Vehicle Catches Fire On Southbound I-44 In Oklahoma City

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Thursday morning along I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities say.

By: News 9

-

A vehicle caught fire Thursday morning in the southbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Oklahoma City, fire crews say.

The vehicle was located on the shoulder of I-44 between Northwest 10th Street and Interstate 40.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Oklahoma Highway patrol said no one was inside the vehicle at the time of the fire.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

One lane of southbound I-44 has been blocked as crews work to clear the scene.