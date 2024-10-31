162,000 Ballots Cast Before Second Day Of Early Voting In Oklahoma

The Election Board is seeing strong turnout for early voting, with 162,000 ballots already cast, including 77,000 early votes and 85,000 absentee ballots.

County Election Boards are experiencing significant turnout as early voting continues for the upcoming election.

On the second day of early voting, lines are already forming outside polling locations, which open at 8 a.m.

Wednesday, the first day of early voting, saw a large turnout, with some voters waiting hours to cast their ballots.

According to the state Election Board, approximately 162,000 Oklahomans have already participated in the voting process.

This includes 77,000 early voters and 85,000 absentee ballots submitted.

Based on Oklahoma's registered voter population data from September, 1 in 15 registered voters have already cast their ballot.

Election officials encourage residents to take advantage of early voting as Election Day approaches.

Many Facebook users said they waited long hours, but seeing the excitement surrounding the election was worth it.

"It took 3 hours to vote. However, the weather was amazing, and the company around me waiting was enjoyable," Teresa Martini said.

Hayley Dickson said, "Never thought I’d be so happy to see voting lines wrapped around the buildings!"

Richard Flener said, "The longest voting line I've seen since I started voting in Latimer County 1980."

