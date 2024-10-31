Oklahoma County Grand Jury Recommends No Charges In Three Police Shooting Cases

Wednesday, the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office announced new findings from a grand jury it empaneled in October of 2023.

Earlier in 2023, District Attorney Vicki Behenna announced it would become policy for her office to send all police shootings resulting in a fatality to a grand jury. However, once empaneled, the grand jury has wide authority to investigate other offenses, and all of its business remains secret.

In the news release, the District Attorney's office stated the grand jury had recommended no charges in three recent police shootings.