Oklahoma County Grand Jury Recommends No Charges In Three Police Shooting Cases
Wednesday, the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office announced new findings from a grand jury it empaneled in October of 2023.
Thursday, October 31st 2024, 6:17 am
Earlier in 2023, District Attorney Vicki Behenna announced it would become policy for her office to send all police shootings resulting in a fatality to a grand jury. However, once empaneled, the grand jury has wide authority to investigate other offenses, and all of its business remains secret.
In the news release, the District Attorney's office stated the grand jury had recommended no charges in three recent police shootings.
- An Aug. 2 shooting in Oklahoma City. Police responded to a call of a suicidal man with a gun. Officers later shot and killed 47-year-old Brandon Lena, who investigators said pointed a gun at officers.
- An Aug. 23 shooting in Edmond. Police responded to a call of a suspicious person near a home. Officers later shot and killed 25-year-old Billy Ray Factor on the second-floor balcony of a home, who investigators said pointed a gun at officers.
- A Sept. 3 shooting in Edmond. Police responded to a call of a man setting a carpet on fire near his home and threatening a neighbor with a knife. Officers later shot 65-year-old Ross Norwood, who investigators said was non-compliant. Norwood survived.