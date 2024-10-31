Behind-The-Scenes Look Battling Oklahoma Wildfires

It takes several agencies in Oklahoma coming together to minimize damage caused by wildfires, said Oklahoma Forestry Services on Tuesday.

By: News 9, Elizabeth Fitz

It takes several agencies in Oklahoma coming together to minimize damage caused by wildfires, said Oklahoma Forestry Services on Tuesday.

On high fire danger weather days, Chris Mask, the Geographic Information Systems Specialist, said he spends his time plotting data from the National Weather Service.

He uses software from Techno Silva called a ‘Wildfire Simulation Assessment Tool,’ Mask explained while plotting data.

“So, that is now a hot spot that’s in our web service, and what I’m going to do from that is run a fire simulation.”

The tool can predict where a fire will spread after eight hours, giving crews in the field an idea of where it is spreading, OFS said.

Mapping wildfires allows OFS to create a risk-informed assessment for buyers at risk. It can estimate the population, acreage, and number of buildings that will be affected, as well as the total value of the properties.

“With that information- for us to do a fire management assistant grant that is through FEMA to get assistance with that fire- this information is required for that form,” Mask said.

The system is part of the Oklahoma Mesonet OK Fire Program, which is a public source, OFS explained, and it helps issue fire warnings.

“That process used to take us about an hour and a half. Now it can take less than 10 minutes," said Director of Oklahoma Forestry Services Mark Goeller. Usually in about 6 minutes, we can go through and look at an incident like that and then determine we need a fire warning, which gives the public a greater ability to evacuate, not under duress, not with fire bearing down on their homes."