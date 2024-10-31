Deputy Escapes Lincoln County Wildfire After Becoming Trapped In Home

A deputy working to ensure residents had evacuated found himself trapped by fast-moving flames late Monday as wildfires continued to spread across the state.

The deputy had gone to a home on the property to confirm it was empty, unaware that the residents had already evacuated. While attempting to leave, he realized he was surrounded by fire and trapped in the home.

“A deputy went up the drive, was followed by the head of the fire, and quickly became surrounded by the fire,” said Charlotte Brown, Lincoln County Emergency Management Director. "Deputy was able to make entry into the home to [a] water source until I could get a brush truck to the house, and another deputy was able to go in and get him out.”

Inside, the deputy soaked himself with water in case the fire’s intensity increased. Help arrived in time, and the deputy was safely evacuated from the area with no injuries.

The wildfire response continues as emergency teams work to gain control of the blaze across Lincoln County.