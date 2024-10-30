What To Know About Oklahoma's Second Severe Weather Season

Oklahoma's "second severe weather season" in the fall brings risks of tornadoes, hail, and high winds, largely driven by seasonal transitions and the unique clash of cold and warm air.

By: News 9

Oklahoma's "second severe weather season" in the fall brings risks of tornadoes, hail, and high winds, largely driven by seasonal transitions and the unique clash of cold and warm air.

Historically, storms in October and November can produce significant tornado activity.

Most recently, in 2018, multiple tornadoes caused tree and car damage in Midwest City on October 9. And then an EF-2 tornado near Tahlequah on November 30 caused over a million dollars in damages, overturning cars, damaging homes, and causing widespread power outages.

In fall, the risk of tornadoes resurges, especially when strong cold fronts move through, creating a prime environment for severe weather.

This secondary season often sees fewer but sometimes more intense storms than those of spring.

With Wednesday night’s tornado watch across Oklahoma, residents should stay weather-aware, have emergency plans in place, and remain informed, as conditions can change quickly.

"Any storm that develops ahead of the dryline and cold front stands the highest chance for a tornado," News 9's Chief Meteorologist David Payne explained.

