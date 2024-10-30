LOFT Releases Report On OSDE's Funding, Recommends Policy Improvements

A new report from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency found no criminal activity but highlighted communication issues in the Oklahoma State Department of Education's handling of state and federal funds, offering policy recommendations for improvement.

The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) released a report Tuesday examining how the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) allocated state and federal funds. The report found no evidence of criminal activity but identified communication issues between OSDE and Oklahoma school districts.

LOFT Director Regina Birchum said concerns emerged earlier this year about funding intended to support Oklahoma public schools' operations and specific programs.

The report, prompted by inquiries from lawmakers and school districts statewide, evaluated OSDE’s handling of funds across five categories. House Democrats expressed disappointment, stating the findings revealed delays in services and funding disbursements, as well as ineffective communication by OSDE in its role of supporting public schools.

Though LOFT reported that all funds were accounted for, it issued nine policy recommendations. These included:

Reviewing new legislation by July 1 annually to plan for new programs; Seeking immediate legal guidance if the agency identifies statutory conflicts; Increasing written communications with school districts.

LOFT, a bipartisan committee comprised of state House and Senate members, convened the report’s release without Senate participation, citing potential conflicts of interest.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters dismissed the meeting as a “waste of time,” but reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ensuring responsible oversight of taxpayer dollars.