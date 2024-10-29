Injury Crash Affecting Traffic In Bethany

At least one person was injured in a crash that is affecting traffic along North Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, authorities say.

Tuesday, October 29th 2024, 7:48 am

By: News 9


BETHANY, Okla. -

An injury crash is affecting traffic Tuesday morning in Bethany, according to authorities.

Bethany police responded to the scene of a crash along North Rockwell Avenue near Northwest 59th Street.

At least one person has been injured, although it is unknown if there are more injuries or how severe.

Traffic in the northbound lanes of North Rockwell Avenue has been slowed as crews work to clear the scene of the crash.
