Hundreds Of Acres Of Land Burned In Logan Co. On Monday

Logan County Emergency Management estimated that nearly 300 acres of land burned on Monday.

By: News 9, Elizabeth Fitz

-

“Within the first 30 minutes of this fire starting up, the fire has spread almost a mile north because of the wind. The wind is a massive factor,” said Dusty King with Logan County Emergency Management.

First responders prepared for the possibility of grass fires.

“I'll make sure all my trucks have oil, gas, and mortar [in them]. We already had all our work trucks repaired," said Bobby Anderson, Fire Chief at Langston Fire Department.

His fire department expected a day with high winds and dry grass.

"When the conditions are like they are today, a loose chain coming off of a trailer hitting the ground can cause a spark that will carry for several feet, and with the grass being as dry as it is; the wind being as heavy, it'll start it up no problems,” explained King.

He added that somebody flicking a cigarette butt out the window “will start a fire like this."

The fire came within a couple of hundred yards of several homes, structures, and farm animals.

No injuries were reported.

State investigators surveyed the scene on Monday but still have not released any causes of the fire.