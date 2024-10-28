2 Fugitives From Attorney General’s Most Wanted List Captured

Two fugitives from Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s Most Wanted List are now in custody following efforts by law enforcement.

By: News On 6, News 9

Jennifer Gayle Price was arrested on October 21 after an anonymous tip led the U.S. Marshals Service to a Tulsa apartment complex, while Melvin Joe Stevenson was tracked down in Texas by agents from the Attorney General’s Office.

Drummond praised the collaboration among his agents and partner law enforcement agencies that led to the captures.

“The apprehending of these individuals is a testament to the effectiveness of the 10 Most Wanted List and sends a powerful statement to those who seek to elude justice,” he said. “Because the fugitives on this list represent a serious threat to public safety, it is critical that we have an engaged public in these matters. I am particularly grateful that a tip to the Most Wanted program led to the arrest of Ms. Price.”

Price faces multiple charges in Tulsa County, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, identity theft, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

She also faces charges for removing an electronic monitoring device and uttering a forged document under $1,000.

Stevenson’s arrest unfolded after agents traced his activities to a Wichita Falls, Texas Walmart.

Police in Whitney, Texas, confronted him at a residence, leading to a brief car chase before he abandoned his vehicle and was apprehended at a nearby lake.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Hill County (Texas) District Attorney’s Office assisted in the operation. Stevenson is wanted in Cotton County on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and larceny.

Both Price and Stevenson have been fugitives since spring 2022.

The Attorney General’s Most Wanted List can be accessed at the agency's website, where financial rewards ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 may be offered for information leading to the arrest of listed fugitives. Many fugitives on the list are considered armed and dangerous.