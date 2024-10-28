What Caught My Eye: Squirrel Scores Touchdown At OU Game
An Australian Olympic break-dancer in Oklahoma City, NBA All-Star Dwayne Wade honored with a statue in Miami and a squirrel scoring a touchdown at the OU-Ole Miss game on Saturday are catching the News 9 team's eyes.
Monday, October 28th 2024, 10:01 am
By: News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -
See what's catching the News 9 team's eyes on Oct. 28, 2024.
