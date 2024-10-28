Mindful Monday: Pregnancy And Infant Loss Awareness Month

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, a time to remember and provide a safe space for those who are grieving.

By: News 9

On this Mindful Monday, the News 9 team spoke with Heather Gaglio, CEO of Calm Waters, about the often unaddressed experiences of loss and guilt. Gaglio shares advice on how to support someone who is grieving, and discussed resources available for those seeking help in navigating their grief.