Man Charged In Fatal Whiskey Barrel Saloon Shooting Expected To Enter Plea

A man charged in relation to a deadly shooting at a southwest Oklahoma City bar in 2023 is expected to enter a plea on Monday.

By: News 9

One of the suspects charged in a deadly 2023 shooting at a bar in southwest Oklahoma City is expected to be sentenced on Monday, court records say.

14 people were originally charged in the shooting that happened at the Whiskey Barrell Saloon near Newcastle Road and South Portland Avenue.

Three alleged members of a biker gang were killed, and several more were hurt.

On Monday, one of those charged, Raymond Stauffer, is scheduled to appear at the Oklahoma County Courthouse at 9 a.m. for a plea and sentencing.

Stauffer is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, gang-related offenses and firearm possession.

Of the 14 charged in relation to the shooting, six have been convicted of charges ranging from conspiracy to commit a felony to accessory to murder.

Two more suspects in this shooting are scheduled for jury trials this year, while another suspect is expected to enter a plea in mid-December.