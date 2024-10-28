Machete-Wielding Man In Custody Following Police Pursuit Ending In SE Oklahoma City

Sunday, October 27th 2024, 11:01 pm
A suspect is in custody after a pursuit ended in SE Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Oklahoma City Police said the male suspect allegedly chased a neighbor with a machete at the Seminole Ridge Apartments at 125 W I-240 Service Road.
Police responded to the scene and he drove away, beginning a pursuit that ended near SE Grand Boulevard and South Shields Boulevard.
Officers had to perform a TVI to end the chase. OCPD said one other vehicle was hit during the pursuit, but nobody was injured.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
