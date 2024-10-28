Machete-Wielding Man In Custody Following Police Pursuit Ending In SE Oklahoma City

A suspect is in custody after a pursuit ended in SE Oklahoma City on Sunday. Police said the driver is accused of chasing someone with a machete at an apartment complex and fleeing from officers, starting the pursuit.

A suspect is in custody after a pursuit ended in SE Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Oklahoma City Police said the male suspect allegedly chased a neighbor with a machete at the Seminole Ridge Apartments at 125 W I-240 Service Road.

Police responded to the scene and he drove away, beginning a pursuit that ended near SE Grand Boulevard and South Shields Boulevard.

Officers had to perform a TVI to end the chase. OCPD said one other vehicle was hit during the pursuit, but nobody was injured.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

