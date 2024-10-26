Austin Martin And The Herd Bring Feeding The Herd Tour To Oklahoma

Austin Martin and The Herd are in Oklahoma for their Feeding The Herd tour, supporting local food banks and encouraging community involvement through concerts and volunteer efforts.

By: News 9

Country rock band Austin Martin and The Herd are in Oklahoma on Saturday as part of their Feeding The Herd tour, partnering with food banks across the country to assist those facing food insecurity.

The tour aims to raise awareness and support for local food banks in each city the band visits. They donate a portion of their concert proceeds to Feeding America and dedicate their time to volunteering with local food banks.

Tonight's concert will feature a Halloween bash, encouraging attendees to wear costumes for a costume contest. The concert will be at the Aloha Backyard at 3125 S. Bryant Avenue and starts at noon.

For fans unable to attend the concert, the band offers several ways to get involved. Austin Martin recently released a new single titled "Wrangler," available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. Fans can also visit their website, austinandtheherd.com, to donate to their local food banks and support the mission.

The band emphasizes the importance of community involvement and encourages individuals to find local food banks to contribute to, stressing that every little bit helps. Austin Martin and The Herd are set to volunteer at a local food bank later today, continuing their mission of giving back while on the road.