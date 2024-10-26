Scammers Impersonate Fallen Deputy, OCSO Reacts

Friday the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warned the public of scammers impersonating police officers, including fallen deputy Jeremy McCain.

By: News 9, Elizabeth Fitz

Friday the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warned the public of scammers impersonating police officers, including fallen deputy Jeremy McCain.

OCSO said it has warned the community of this scam for years; “where somebody pretending to be a deputy will call you and tell you that you owe some money.”

Oftentimes, scammers will use the names of real officers.

“In this particular case, they're using the name of Deputy Jeremy McCain, who was killed tragically in a car accident last year,” said OCSO Public Information Officer Aaron Brilbeck.

Deputy McCain a 36-year-old single father, served as a school resource officer when he crashed into a steel gate back in March 2023. He died a week after the accident.

“We find this beyond reprehensible. It's beyond disgusting. It goes to show just how little morals; how little scruples; how these scammers have no soul to use the name of a deceased deputy to try to scam people out of money,” Brilbeck asserted.

OCSO added that the best defense against scammers is a good offense, which means prevention.

“Typically, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office- and no sheriff's office for that matter- will call you asking you for money,” Brilbeck explained. “If somebody calls you claiming to be a deputy, that you missed jury duty, that you've got a warrant, it's a scam. Just hang up.”