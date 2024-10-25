OCPD Searches For NW OKC Bike Theft Suspect

The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a person who they say stole a bike from a residence in Northwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a person who they say stole a bike from a residence in Northwest Oklahoma City.

Police say the theft happened near Northwest 23rd Street and North Sara Road.

Police say if you recognize this person or their van you should call 405-235-5300.

Police say if you submit a tip you can remain anonymous and may even earn a cash reward.