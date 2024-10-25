Strutting For Survival: Breast Cancer Survivors Take The Runway At Quail Springs Mall

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and on Saturday survivors will strut their stuff on the runway at Quail Springs Mall.

“Breast Cancer Survivors of Oklahoma is a nonprofit that is here to help support breast cancer fighters and survivors in their journey,” said Ashley Daily with Breast Cancer Survivors of Oklahoma.

For women, the diagnosis of breast cancer can be devastating.

“I have been battling stage four metastatic breast cancer for five years,” said breast cancer survivor Laura Rodriguez.

“Through this journey, you can feel the feeling of loss and change, and it can affect your self-confidence,” said Daily.

To boost the ladies' self-confidence this Saturday, they are hitting the runway at Quail Springs Mall.

“This will be our second year to partner with breast cancer survivors of Oklahoma, to bring breast cancer awareness to the public,” said Kelly Waswo with Quail Springs Mall.

The ladies' first business order was to find the perfect outfits.

“We’re about to go get our outfits, we’re so excited,” said Rodriguez.

They shopped for everything from shoes to sweaters to jackets and jeans.

After all the shopping, it was time to practice their moves for the runway.

Saturday, the ladies will also be available for other survivors trying to navigate the challenges of this disease.

“This is hard, but we can get through it and you can still have a very full and thriving life afterwards,” said Daily.

The show starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Quail Springs Mall.